Class suspension not directly related to new Covid-19 cases

The order from the government to suspend classes in local schools and university institutions is not due to fears of contagion in those institutions, the deputy director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ), Kong Chi Meng clarified.

Questioned by the media on Sunday why only educational institutions and community centers have been affected by these new Covid-19 cases, Kong explained that the reason classes have been suspended is because several of these institutions are being currently used for the ongoing mass testing program.

The DSEDJ has also solicited teachers and other school staff members to be part of the volunteers helping the mass testing activities.

“Teachers and school staff are doing voluntary work on the sampling posts and school venues are being used for sampling posts so we cannot match that with the continuing of classes,” Kong said.

He added that after the mass testing program is concluded at 3 p.m. today, it will be necessary to rearrange the venues and perform deep cleaning so they can welcome back students for classes which will resume from October 4, after the National holiday weekend.

Questioned on why schools not being used as sampling venues cannot have classes, he added that would be counterproductive as during the three days designated for the mass testing, the authorities want to minimize the circulation of people as much as possible.