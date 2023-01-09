Classes resume today, RAT required at least until CNY

The classes at non-tertiary education levels in Macau will resume today after an extended interruption for the Christmas and New Year holidays due to fears of a high number of Covid-19 infections.

The classes, initially due to resume on January 2, were postponed for a week until January 9 by the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) over a forecast that a large number of students and teachers could be undergoing a treatment period following infection with Covid-19.

According to the DSEDJ director Kong Chi Meng, the services estimate that around 60% of all students and teachers have been already infected with Covid-19, adding that the measure requiring a daily Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for all students and teachers will be in force at least until the upcoming class interruption for Chinese New Year (CNY).

This means that at least for the next two weeks, all students and teachers from local non-tertiary education institutions will have to be tested daily.

Kong explained that the measure is related to the policy previously announced stating that if in a single class there are four or more students infected at the same time, the classes for that group of students should be suspended. RM