Cleaning services’ revenues increase to MOP1.32b

In view of an increase in demand for cleaning services among industries, income for cleaning services went up by 6.8% year-on-year to MOP1.32 billion in 2021. Expenditure rose correspondingly by 7.3% to MOP1.23 billion, mainly driven by an 8.4% growth in compensation for employees, data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) shows. The bureau indicated that in 2021 a total of 303 businesses provided cleaning services (up by 17 year-on-year), 61 provided security (up by 1) and 226 provided property management services (down by 10). The total number of persons engaged rose by 590 year-on-year to 29,019.

Branded products fair launches Nov. 11

The 2022 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair (2022GMBPF) will be held at Cotai Expo Hall D, The Venetian Macao, from November 11 to 13. This year’s event will again feature an integration of trade, forum, culture, shopping, leisure and entertainment. Over 60% of the enterprises are joining the fair for the second year in a row. In line with the current consumer eating habits, the three-day 2022GMBPF is planned with the theme “semi-finished food” together with the debut of the “Four Key Industries Area,” aiming to provide a platform for business exchange and co-operation and product sales for enterprises participating both online and offline.



German film festival running until Nov. 20

The KINO German Film Festival – Macau 2022 is featuring some German-language movies from recent years at the Teatro Alegria (Wing Lok Cinema) and the premises of the Cut Association on Rua de Coelho do Amaral, concluding November 20. Organized by Cut Association, the festival features 11 German films, subtitled in Chinese and English. At its opening, KINO presented award-winning animation Fritzi – A Revolutionary Tale, which brings to life the absurd everyday life of East Germany through a child’s eyes.