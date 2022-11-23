Cleaning staff tests positive in Zhuhai

Zhuhai authorities have reported that a cleaner working in hotels has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center said that the 52-year-old male is a resident of Zhuhai city.

His NAT results on November 18, 19 and 20 returned negative results before he tested positive Monday.

According to preliminary epidemiological investigation, the worker commuted daily by bus to and from his home and workplace.

On November 20, he carried out cleaning work at the Lion Club located on the second floor of MGM Macau. On November 21, he performed cleaning work at the construction site of Phase 3A of the Galaxy Hotel.

Refurbishment works are still underway at the sites’ interior, and accordingly these sites are not open to the public.

The center clarified that a detailed epidemiological investigation is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, the sister of the 60-year-old tourist who tested positive during the weekend has tested positive as well.

The CT value shows an infection in the early stage, the center said.

“The risk of community transmission from this positive case is relatively low,” the center reiterated.

