CNY: Gov’t inspects venues to ensure safety during holiday 

Various governmental departments have been inspecting several venues to ensure safety during the Spring Holiday festival. The public agencies, including the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL), have published newsletters to report on these inspections.

Between January 11 and 27, the labor authority conducted special inspections at 196 construction sites to verify that the work is being done in accordance with the construction safety regulations, and to alert workers to protect themselves while on-duty.

On February 10 and 11, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) dispatched a unit of 52 patrol officers to inspect Internet and gaming centers in the vicinity of the northern district, central district, S. Lourenço, and the ZAPE area.

The patrol officers intercepted 162 people in total: 115 were men and 47 were women. None were found to be involved in any kind of illicit or illegal activities. The police unit also inspected 27 vehicles, issuing two tickets for seat belt violations.

This morning (Thursday), the PSP dispatched a unit of patrol officers to the Areia Preta area to remind the public to not illicitly display fireworks. During the last Spring Festival holiday, the police authority issued two tickets for fireworks display violations.

The PSP, together with the Macao Customs Service and the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), recently inspected over 60 retailers selling products specifically for the Lunar New Year. The bureaus found no violations.

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center has stated that the Health Bureau will dispatch more personnel to all ports during the holiday.

Today also marks the last day that the IAM will set a temporary post at the Border Gate for planned quarantine.