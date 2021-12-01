The Meteorological and Geophysics Bureau announced in a special note that the weather will continue to be fine and dry during the week.
Nonetheless, a replenishment of the northeast monsoon will arrive at the South China Coast area November 30, bringing the city stronger northerly winds that will bring the temperature down to a minimum temperature of around 12 degrees Celsius tomorrow.
The bureau reminds the public to be aware of the temperature drop and prepare accordingly.
Cold again | Low of 12 degrees forecast for Thursday
