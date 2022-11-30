Cold snap to hit the city

The minimum temperature tomorrow and Friday will be around 12 degree Celsius, the Meteorological and Geophysics Bureau warned. A cold front will arrive at the coast of Guangdong today, thus under the influence of the associated strong winter monsoon, the temperature will drop significantly and the northerly wind will strengthen. Due to the clouds and the rain, the perceived temperature will be much lower than the actual temperature.

Beijing stresses enforcement of HKSAR national security law

It is imperative to “fully and faithfully enforce the law on safeguarding national security” in Hong Kong, a spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of China’s State Council said on Monday. In accordance with the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong, the Central People’s Government recently issued an official request to the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR (HKSAR) John Lee, asking him to submit a report on the HKSAR’s performance of its duty to safeguard national security, including the work of the region’s Committee for Safeguarding National Security. Since the enactment of the law, the HKSAR has fulfilled its constitutional responsibility to safeguard national security in accordance with the law and has achieved notable results, the spokesperson said.

Export reaches MOP1.2b in October

Total merchandise exports amounted to MOP1.16 billion in October 2022, up 27.8% year-on-year, data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicates. The value of re-exports (MOP1.03 billion) expanded by 38.9%, of which re-exports of Wine and Articles for Casinos jumped 369.8% and 214% respectively. From January to October this year, the total value of merchandise exports increased 5.1% year-on-year to MOP11.29 billion, of which value of re-exports (MOP9.64 billion) and domestic exports (MOP1.66 billion) rose 5.8% and 1.4% respectively. External merchandise trade totaled MOP126.36 billion from January to October 2022, down 6% compared with MOP134.36 billion a year earlier.