Commemorative activities to include a nine-month multimedia campaign to promote basic legal knowledge

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Basic Law of the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China, the Macau SAR Government will hold a commemorative conference at the Complex of Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries today at 10 a.m. Li Hongzhong, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and vice chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, is invited to attend the Commemorative Conference.

The Macau SAR Government will carry out, together with civil associations, a series of activities including seminars, photographic exhibitions, activities related to law popularization for families, and a speech contest.

These are awareness-raising and law popularization activities through multimedia, which last for more than nine months, that aim to deepen public knowledge of the Basic Law, including the principle of ‘One country, two systems,’ and increasing the sense of national identity.

The Macao Basic Law Promotion Organization (ADLBM), the Legal Affairs Bureau (DSAJ), the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), and the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau held a press conference today where they announced the ten commemorative activities that will be gradually launched from this month on.

Today at 2:30 p.m., the ADLBM and the DSAJ will jointly host a seminar about the 30th anniversary of the promulgation of the Basic Law of the Special Administrative Region of Macau of the People’s Republic of China, with speeches from several experienced legal scholars from Mainland China and Macau.

A commemorative exhibition about the 30th anniversary of the enactment of the Basic Law of the Macao Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China will take place from April 2 for two consecutive months at the Macau Science Center.

There will be more than 350 photographs of significant changes that took place in Macau in the last 180 years, presented to visitors through interactive multimedia, including historical photographs of important moments such as the Sino-Portuguese Negotiations, the signing of the Sino-Portuguese Joint Declaration, and the enactment and implementation of the Macao Basic Law, as well as a range of old photographs about Macau. The exhibition also includes itinerant community exhibitions to be held in eight locations in Macau.

On Sundays, staff of the Macau Lawyers Association will provide legal consultation services to residents who attend the exhibitions.

Other activities include: “Me and the Basic Law”—law popularization and recreational day for families; an speech contest themed “I and the Constitution and the Basic Law”; training courses on the Basic Law; “Growing Up with the Law” series activities for teenagers and their families; a contest on programs for promoting the Constitution and the Basic Law in schools; as well as a promotion day for the Commemorative Gallery of the Macao Basic Law.

Today’s press conference was attended by the following representatives: vice president of and secretary general of the ADLBM, Ho Sio Kam; deputy director of the DSAJ, Lou Soi Cheong; member of the Administration Committee, the IAM, Lam Sio Un; and deputy director of the DSEDJ, Wong Ka Ki.