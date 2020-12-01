Commentators, ANM oppose gov’t plans for Sai Van

Two draft planning condition graphs on the future of several land plots between the Sai Van and the Nam Van Lakes have received negative feedback from commentators and the New Macau Association (ANM) regarding the manner of consultation and the direction.

The public consultation on the draft started before the Christmas holidays and will end tomorrow. The ANM described the impromptu process as “a raid.”

In the draft graphs, it was recommended that the height clearances for land plots C1 to C4, C12 and C14, which are located around the current Criminal Court Building of the Court of First Instance and the Legislative Assembly Building, be relaxed. If this is approved, buildings as tall as 50 meters may be built on the plots.

Cultural commentator Pan Lei noted on his social media account that should the plan be approved, there will be a strong impact on the view both from and to Penha Church.

His opinion is that the proposed changes will obstruct the views from the Penha Hill. “It will be difficult to view the entirety of the Nobre de Carvalho Bridge and not even a bit of the sea,” Lei wrote.

Lei stressed that he likes to bring friends from outside of Macau to enjoy the views from Penha Church because the view “is the best witness of Macau’s ‘Hill-Sea-City’ landscape.”

Meanwhile, urban planner Manuel Iok Pui Ferreira, who is also member of the Cultural Heritage Advisory Committee, hopes the government to not “make a bad start.”

When interviewed by local Chinese media outlet All About Macau, the urban planner said he sees the need for scientific assessment of the views. “It is impossible that the developments can go ahead with just two drafts,” Ferreira said, noting that the lakeside is the only remaining undeveloped waterside area on the southern tip of the Macau Peninsula.

Ferreira further explained that the impact on views is calculated scientifically in many jurisdictions, such as the U.K., Singapore, Taiwan or mainland China. It is an international habit to conduct such calculations before any development in or around sensitive areas.

Speaking to the same Chinese media outlet, urban planner Lam Iek Chit foresees an impact on the views between Penha Hill and Nobre do Carvalho Bridge. The specific nature of the impact is difficult to predict because no information about the design of the buildings has been released.

The height of the current Court Building is 41 meters. The proposed extended height is 50.8 meters. Lam doubts that this will bring a great deal of benefit, with a difference of just three floors’ and a narrow land plot.

Furthermore, Lam wonders whether the government has violated the Urban Planning Law, because the current draft graphs do not disclose a sufficient amount of information.

When speaking to Chinese newspaper Cheng Pou, Chan Tak Seng, a former member of the Urban Planning Committee, admitted that other regions do not treat seaside areas the way that Macau does.

“When the damage becomes decimation, others will not respect the city,” Chan said.