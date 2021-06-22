Commentators slam Health Code requirement

Lawmaker Au Kam San voiced the opinion that the government’s strategy on the two-day Covid-19 test validity period and expanded requirement on the Health Code was “illogical”, while commentator Larry So expressed the belief that these measures are driven by “ulterior motives.”

From June 9, a Green Health Code is required, in theory, when entering most establishments such as restaurants, shopping malls and supermarkets. It has caused trouble across the city, particularly for small children and the elderly, who either have no access to smart devices or do not know how to produce the code.

Although automatic code generators and printers are available in 16 police stations on a 24/7 basis, these aforementioned demographics will still face challenges during their use.

When commenting on the matter to local media Chit Pou, lawmaker Au blamed the government for completely omitting those groups of residents. Considering the government’s plan to release an itinerary tracing app, he said those groups of residents might be restricted in where they can go if this happens.

The lawmaker expressed confusion over the government’s decision to allow Yellow Code bearers at work but not on public transport, because “the policy is restricting those who should not be restricted.”

He also voiced dissatisfaction with the local government restricting the movements of locals, but not those from across the border. He noted that barring mainland entrants based on their mainland health codes would be a more effective measure.

Commentator So was straightforward in pointing out the real intention of the government. He stated that these new measures that restrict local residents and make life inconvenient are designed to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Although not against the vaccination program, he stressed that Macau residents are facing anti-pandemic fatigue.

He also pointed out that the government’s hasty ruling-out of connections between the jab and adverse events following immunization has further discouraged residents from taking the vaccine. AL