Committee identifies winners of this year’s youth awards

The Youth Affairs Committee identified the winners of all of this year’s youth awards at its second plenary meeting of the year, which was held yesterday.

Each year, the committee awards accolades to organizations to highlight the events that they held in the previous year. Usually, the committee chooses events that it considers helpful in promoting certain qualities among Macau’s youth community.

This year, the Youth Activity Awards will go to Bosco Youth Service Network, the General Association of Chinese Students of Macau and the Association of Young Volunteers of Areia Preta of Macau.

The Civic Education Award, meanwhile, will go to the Macao Youth Volunteers Association, the General Association of Chinese Students of Macau and the Macao Basic Law Youth Ambassador Promotion Association.

The committee also announced that this year’s Youth Service Award will go to Paul Pun, Executive Director of Caritas Macau. Pun has worked in Macau for decades to promote the interests of the poor, the elderly and youth.

At the meeting, Cheong Man Fai, chief of the Youth Department of the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ), reported the progress of the Macau Youth Index Social Survey 2022.

Cheong said that the survey would be conducted from September to November this year. Questionnaires will be distributed physically on the street and online. The results will be used by the government for policy-making purposes. AL