Committee  suggests widening road to fit bigger buses

Vice President of the Traffic Services Committee Wong Seng Fat suggests widening some of the city’s roads to accommodate the forthcoming bus models. These buses are bigger and will be put into service soon by the city’s two bus companies, Transmac and TCM. The introduction of the bigger and more environmentally friendly buses was stipulated in an agreement inked in September last year between the two bus companies and the government, which has come into force during the start of this year.

Bus Route 17 to run with larger vehicles

Bus company Transmac already has plans to use large-size vehicles for bus route No.17, according to a report by TDM. Bus route No.17 has a daily passage capacity of 13,000. This figure can reach up to 17,000 during peak hours. Once the expansions of Camões Garden Terminal and the flyover of the Avenida Dr. Rodrigo Rodrigues are completed, in addition to the improvements on other roads, route No.17 will run with medium size buses.