Commonwealth chambers celebrate Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee at The Londoner Macao

The Australian, British and Canadian Chambers of Commerce in Macau joined forces at The Londoner Macao to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. Last Thursday the Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service.

More than 100 guests were welcomed by AustCham Chairman Janet McNab, BritCham Chairman Keith Buckley and CanCham Chairman Howard Stribbell. In a joint press release yesterday, the hosts said they were “thrilled to host the joint Chamber event and celebration together.”

According to the organizers, the programme for the evening was filled with BBC live streaming from London, a cocktail menu, free-flow beverages and speeches by the chairmen of each chamber.

McNab said, “We are proud to be part of this momentous celebration. It is only appropriate that this unique milestone in history is marked with great food and beverages, people and music. Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee will be a truly historic moment and one that deserves a celebration to remember.”

“We are honored to be part of this special event in Macau, celebrating Her Majesty the Queen’s 70th year as Monarch on her Platinum Jubilee, and I hope people will enjoy this event throughout the evening. It will bring the entire nation and the commonwealth together,” Buckley added.

Stribbell on his part stressed that, “as members of the commonwealth, the Canadian Chamber is pleased to be able to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee along with all of our friends. In these tumultuous times, we look to all of our government leaders to make sound decisions and inspire us all to be a better society and better individuals.” Staff Reporter