Community advisor suggests more action against sex offences

Macau should improve prevention and handling of sex offences, especially those concerning minors, Flavio Sam, Islands Community Affairs advisor, said.

On April 21, the Judiciary Police (PJ) announced a sex offence involving a father, 68, physically and sexually assaulting his daughter, aged six. The case was discovered by the girl’s teacher at school.

According to the PJ, the teacher discovered bruises on the girl’s legs, which the girl revealed were caused by her father’s beating and slapping her at least 10 times. The girl further disclosed that since last year, when her mother was out at work, her father would ask her to lie down in his room and caress her through her clothes, as well as kiss her. The father reportedly would not stop even if the girl refused to do as he asked.

Against this backdrop, Sam suggested that prevention and handling of sex offences in Macau requires improvement. He particularly mentioned the areas of pinpointing offenders and encouraging victims to report violations.

Sexual harassment, for example, is not restricted to physical touch, Sam told local media Macao Daily News. Certain verbal or non-verbal cues that contain intrusive sexual implications will cause discomfort, anxiety or lack of respect in others. As all these could constitute sexual harassment, he thinks they are all worth highlighting.

Meanwhile, he thinks more can be done on campus. For example, he said, regular training should be provided to teachers and school staff, so that they will be equipped with the knowledge to spot clues on a possible victim.

Sex education should also be introduced to small children to improve their sense of self-protection and encourage them to seek help from trustworthy adults when faced with sexual assault, as well as to distinguish sex offences.

Education targeting parents and caretakers should also be escalated, he said.