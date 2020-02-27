Community complains foreign workers have moved into monastery

The local community in Ilha Verde area has expressed their worries about non-local workers moving into the Casa Retiro monastery.

Earlier this week, the president of a local association for the Ilha Verde community, surnamed Cheong, led a group of media representatives on a visit to the monastery.

According to Cheong, some local residents complained to his association that they believe a group of 50 to 60 non-local workers have moved into the monastery. The complainants said that the non-local workers were carrying luggage, and that they believe the workers to be settling in the monastery during the current epidemic prevention period.

Speaking on behalf of the complainants, Cheong said he is worried that Casa Retiro will become a place posing risks of epidemic exacerbation, poor hygiene, and fire. In addition, he worries that Ilha Verde Hill’s environment will be further damaged.

According to Ilha Verde residents represented by Cheong, the monastery is not for residential purposes and does not have adequate residential facilities. If non-local workers live there, not only will safety and hygiene issues worsen, but Ilha Verde Hill will also become a place easily ignored on an epidemic prevention front.

As to whether these non-local workers have illegally moved into Casa Retiro, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) has confirmed that there are some people living there.

According to a PSP representative at the government’s daily press conference, approximately 20 people recently moved into the monastery, all being employees of the organization responsible for the monastery.

The PSP also confirmed that non-local workers were indeed found inside the building, but all non-local workers inspected by the PSP had the proper documentation and were legally allowed to stay in Macau.