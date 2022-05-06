Company formerly linked to The 13 now has three liquidators

The Supreme Court of Bermuda has appointed a liquidation and inspection committee for South Shore Holdings, the former backer of The 13 Hotel, according to a company filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The company, which was recently publicly listed on the Hong Kong market, noted in the filing that “on 11 March 2022, the Supreme Court of Bermuda ordered that Mr Edward Alexander Niles Whittaker of R&H Services Limited, and Mr Chan King Wai Leonard and Ms So Kit Yee Anita, both of Ernst & Young Transactions Limited, be appointed as the Joint and Several Liquidators of the Company and that a Committee of Inspection be formed under section 181(2) of the Bermuda Companies Act 1981.”

In the same filing, it is noted that on July 27, 2021, the company was ordered by the court to be wound up. At the same time, provisional liquidators were also appointed.

About three months later, on October 22, the company announced that poll results of a meeting of contributories was held on October 15 in the same year.

The same filing also reiterated that trading in the shares of the company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange had been suspended with effect from 9 am on July 2, 2021, and would remain suspended until further notice. AL