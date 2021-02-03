Concert gouger accused of scam involving HKD150,000

A local man is facing charges after he misrepresented himself to be a concert ticket gouger to obtain HKD150,000 from one of his friends. The suspect, surnamed Kuok, persuaded his friend to join him in buying the tickets and steeply increasing the price for resale. Kuok’s friend claimed that he gave him HKD150,000. Kuok denied the accusation.

Census bureau to hire 2,600 temporary workers

The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) is hiring over 2,600 temporary workers for its next decennial censuses. According to a statement from the bureau, these temporary workers will facilitate the bureau’s data gathering efforts. Interested residents who are over 18 years old as of July 1 2021, speak fluent Cantonese, and have a secondary school degree or higher, can apply for the job before February 18.