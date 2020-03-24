Conference to be held online to reduce spread of coronavirus

The 11th International Development Informatics Association conference (IDIA2020) that will take place for three days from tomorrow in the Macau SAR will be moved to a virtual format to limit health risks to participants.

Organized by the United Nations University Institute on Computing and Society under the theme “The more things change…,” all sessions of the conference will be hosted via online video conferencing application, Zoom.

According to the organizing committee, the keynote speech of the event by Payal Arora is titled “Privacy by Design for the Next Billion” and will be held on Thursday. Payal Arora is a digital anthropologist and author, consultant, founder, editor, and professor at Erasmus University Rotterdam.

The program of the IDIA2020 will include workshops and sessions that include topics on the effect of a digital community-based tourism platform on hosts’ livelihoods, along with series of case studies. Participation in all the IDIA2020 virtual sessions is free.

The IDIA is an association serving as a forum for international cooperation between individuals and organizations focusing on research in the use of information and communications technology (ICT) for developing economies and societies.

Established in 2006, IDIA aims to provide opportunities for scholars and technical specialists alike to exchange knowledge on the modes and principles of applying ICT to such contexts and regions. LV