Construction association inaugurates 10th-term management

The Macau Construction Association held a ceremony yesterday at MGM Cotai to inaugurate its 10th term of management, the swearing-in for which was postponed to this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Originally, the inauguration was set to be held last year. Due to the pandemic, it was cancelled and later postponed to yesterday. In his speech, director-general Lo Chi Cheong of the association highlighted that he was elected to the position last year.

Founded in 2000, the association has upheld the tradition of patriotism and uniting the construction industry. According to the director-general, it has also helped improve the quality of the local construction workforce and helped safeguard the rights for the industry.

Lo stressed that the construction industry will continue to generate synergies for the development of Macau so that the city can enjoy the benefits of the new national development master plan.

Not only was the new management structure inaugurated, so was the association’s Youth Committee. The Youth Committee is only in its second term. The committee was founded in 2017. with its one completed term covering three years.

Lai Meng San from Lai Si Construction is the incumbent director of the committee. AL