Construction budget of LRT Hengqin, Seac Pai Van Lines set up to MOP5b

The government revealed yesterday that the budgets allotted to the construction of the Hengqin and Seac Pai Van Lines of the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) are MOP5 billion and MOP3 billion respectively.

Secretary of Transport and Public Works Raimundo do Rosário disclosed this information at the parliamentary plenary question session yesterday.

The senior official added that the budget for the construction of the Taipa Line was MOP11 billion, but only MOP10.2 billion was spent. The construction cost has already included provision for the construction of the car park.

The operating costs will remain at MOP5.88 billion to be paid over 80 months under the terms of the service contract signed between the government and the operating entity, the MTR Corporation.

The Barra extension of the Taipa Line, meanwhile, is expected to cost the government MOP4.5 billion.

Rosário expects the final costs to be lower than the budgeted amount. Approximately MOP10.7 billion has been incurred so far.

Lawmaker Leong Sun Iok opened the parliamentary plenary question session by listing several flaws of the LRT system, including its unpopularity and high construction and operating costs. He pointed out that in the less than two years of operation since its launch, about a dozen system malfunctions have been recorded.

The system has now been suspended from operation because all the high-voltage cables need to be replaced to ensure safety. The lawmaker questioned whether the government had commenced investigations into the flaws that caused the problem with the cables. He demanded to know whether anybody should be held accountable, and suggested that an overall inspection was required to ensure similar faults would not impact the system in the future.

Rosário defended the reliability of the system. “The whole system was run through many tests before its opening and no problem was detected back then,” he recalled. “Mitsubishi has admitted responsibility.”

He added that the new cables have two-year warranty.

As he has been criticized by lawmakers on several occasions regarding the flaws of the LRT system, Rosário requested yesterday that lawmakers not “judge the past with present standards.”

Lawmaker Pereira Coutinho was infuriated and accused the official of being irresponsible and downplaying the role of the parliament. He stressed that someone should be held accountable for such matters.

Rosário responded that he had been in the parliament on several occasions to provide an explanation to other lawmakers. “I’m here to take responsibility,” he said. “I mean, with technical progress, you can’t judge old problems with new perspectives.”

He further explained that with the benefit of hindsight an earlier problem might seem minor or resolvable, despite appearing significant at the time.

In response to lawmaker Zheng Anting’s question about whether commercial activities could be introduced at LRT stations to help generate income, the senior official said the East Line will have an underground shopping mall.

“However, there is no plan for commercial spaces at existing stations,” Rosário said.

Lawmaker Ron Lam complained to Rosário that his previous request for information was not properly addressed. The senior official gave no elaboration or response.

first extension of ZAPE

promenade expected in 2024

Lawmaker Ron Lam asked yesterday about coastal leisure areas in Macau and questioned Rosário about when the second phase of the ZAPE coastal promenade would be concluded.

The first section of the extension to the promenade would only be completed in 2024, an official from the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) who attended the question session with Rosário disclosed.

The IAM official added that the second phase of the promenade will only connect the Kum Iam Centre to the Macau Tower. The remainder of the coastline will be part of the third phase of the transformation project.

The design plan for the second phase of the promenade will be available in March, according to the IAM official. Similar to the current promenade on ZAPE, there will be a number of facilities including playgrounds and ball courts.

Before the second phase commences, certain parts of the sidewalk along the coast will be widened to allow for more convenient walking and running to take place, the IAM official said.

According to the previously announced plan, the government will extend the promenade and add running and cycling trails, ball courts and playgrounds to the area. The promenade will eventually reach Barra.

Currently, the promenade connects the Macao Science Center with the Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre, which was opened to public use in May 2021.

The anticipated promenade will measure 5km from the Macao Science Center to Barra.

Lam also asked if the government has plans for the short, mid and long term to refine the coastal areas for public use.

The government has disclosed that the existing promenade in Taipa, located on both sides of the Sai Van Bridge, will be extended to connect the running and cycling trail under the Lotus Bridge. The entire promenade, once extended, will measure 6km. The lawmaker hence asked about the progress of these projects.

He also questioned how the government will implement the requirements of the Master Urban Plan to improve marine lifestyle.

In response, Rosário disclosed that the government is working on the Executive Regulations in support of the Master Urban Plan. He also assured the lawmaker that there will be a circumnavigation promenade on New Urban Zone A.

Adding to the senior official’s response, the IAM official explained that connecting the Taipa trails faces certain difficulties. For example, there is a part on the promenade that requires a bridge and must be technically able to cater to both bicycles and yachts.