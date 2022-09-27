Construction forum sees 20% increase in participants

The 13th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF) will gather more than 1,300 participants, an approximately 20% increase in scale compared to last year..

With the aim of co-building high quality infrastructure to improve sustainability, the event will take place from 28 to 29 September.

The forum will bring together different enterprises from the industry and relevant supply chains. To provide all-round support for participating enterprises, the forum will provide business matching areas for enterprises to showcase their projects and services, connect with prospective partners, and conduct business meetings.

During the press conference, Fang Qiuchen said that the discussion topics and activities at the forum are all designed with the aim of motivating industry participants to carry out international infrastructure co-operation at a higher level and at higher quality to promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative and to strengthen the synergies between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative.

The Belt and Road Infrastructure Development Index and Report (2022) will be released on the first day of IIICF. The report will provide scientific reference data and guidance on trends in the field of international infrastructure co-operation, as well as new trends and characteristics in the global infrastructure industry. Staff Reporter