Construction of Inner Harbour pump station and pipes expected in Q4

The construction of a rainwater pump station and related drainage system is expected to start during the fourth quarter of 2022, the Public Works Bureau (DSOP) recently announced.

The project is operated in the hopes of combating regular flooding in the area. Due to its low-lying geographical nature, the Inner Harbour District inevitably becomes a water collection site in the event of heavy rain.

To achieve this, the DSOP hopes that the construction of underground rainwater vaults, pumps and upgraded drainage pipes will help handle rainwater that cannot be discharged to the sea because of geographical challenges.

Officially known as the Inner Harbour Rainwater Pump Station and Drainage Project – Phase 1, the tender for the development work is opening for bids.

Expecting construction to commence before the end of this year, the DSOP has set the maximum delivery period at 510 working days.

In the hopes of ending or easing regular flooding in the District, the government has compiled plans to build similar facilities along the western coast of the Macau Peninsula. The first, second and the third phases of the project will focus on Rua do Dr. Lourenco Pereira Marques, Rua das Lorchas and Rua do Almirante Sergio, in no particular order.