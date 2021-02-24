Construction of overbridges over Rotunda da Amizade to commence in March

The construction of the two overbridges over Rotunda da Amizade is slated to commence next month on March 1. The two overbridges will connect Av. do Nordeste (New Urban Zone A) and Av. da Ponte da Amizade respectively. The construction is scheduled to take no longer than 500 days.

DSAT exploring ways to tackle traffic jam

The Transport Bureau (DSAT) is planning to trial closing off the Rotunda de Pac On, adjacent to Estr. de Pac On, to mitigate traffic issues at the region. In addition, DSAL is planning to open a new one-way carriageway at Estr. Nordeste da Taipa to let vehicles head directly to Amizade Bridge.