Construction process of fourth Macau-Taipa bridge suspended

The Infrastructure Development Office (GDI) has issued a work suspension order towards the construction company responsible for building the fourth Macau-Taipa Bridge.

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) said in a statement yesterday that it has ordered the contractor to immediately suspend the use of cranes, and requires the complete review and correction of the work processes, equipment and safety installations of that shipyard.

Earlier this week, at the project’s construction site in Pac On, Taipa, an accident involving a crane resulted in a 38-year-old foreign worker being trapped and sustaining injuries.

The worker was operating a lorry-mounted crane when the crane vehicle suddenly flipped. The worker was trapped inside the operator’s room for approximately 30 minutes.

The Fire Services Bureau dispatched six ambulances and 25 firefighters to rescue the man.

On the same day, December 29, GDI requested the contractor to cooperate with the government’s investigation and submit a report.

If it is confirmed that the contractor was negligent or provided insufficient safety facilities which led to the accident, the government will pursue legal responsibilities from the contractor.

According to DSAL’s statement, the preliminary investigation revealed that the crane involved in the accident was carrying out lifting work. During this period, the soil where the crane was located suddenly collapsed and caused the crane to overturn, resulting in this accident.

According to statistics of the DSAL, between January and September this year, 3,071 workers have sustained injuries while on-duty, nine of whom were killed in work-related accidents, and seven of whom suffered long-term injuries which prevent them from working.

Earlier this month, a construction worker was killed in an accident in which he was buried by falling earth at a construction site near the Light Rapid Transit Ocean Station.

In March, three workers were killed and four others were injured in an industrial accident at the Galaxy Macau Phase 3 construction site.