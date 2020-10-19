Construction sector sees notable growth in companies, staff in 2019

The Macau construction sector ended 2019 with a decline in receipts of 2.3% year-on-year to MOP53.29 billion, the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) found through a survey conducted on the sector.

According to the results from the same survey, the decrease was contained because the sector also registered a 3% drop in expenditure.

On the other hand, there was significant growth in the number of companies and labor operating in this sector compared to last year.

In its survey, DSEC noted a total of 3,905 companies operating in the construction sector in 2019, an increase of 550 year-on-year (+16.4%).

As for the number of staff members in such companies, it rose by 4.4% year-on-year (1,785 persons) to a total of 42,816.

The analysis made by the type of construction projects shows that the number of private construction projects decreased by 68 to 1,027.

Receipts from construction works fell by 18.6% year-on-year to MOP31.89 billion, mostly due to a 33.3% decline in receipts from the construction of new private residential buildings (MOP8.28 billion). Also declining were the receipts coming from the construction of hotels and entertainment facilities (MOP19.6 billion), which recorded a 12.3% drop.

Offsetting the decline registered in the private sector was a growth in public works, which increased by 102 to 747 projects in 2019, being accountable for a receipts surge of 50.6% year-on-year to MOP16.11 billion. The most significant growth in receipts came from the construction of public infrastructure (MOP5.95 billion), a figure that represents a year-on-year growth of 92.4%.