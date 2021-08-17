Construction worker dies from a fall at Galaxy, causes unknown

A 31-year-old male foreign construction worker has died after falling from a height of five floors at the construction site of Galaxy Macau Phase 3 yesterday morning.

According to Judiciary Police (PJ), the man was previously engaged to work on the electrical wirings on the ground floor at the site.

The PJ learned from his supervisor that the company had not assigned him to work at the location of the incident, as the construction had already completed. The supervisor did not know why the worker was there.

The fall resulted in heavy bleeding from the worker’s back, and he was certified deceased after attempted resuscitation.

An examination of the deceased identified open fractures near the man’s wrists at the back, both elbows, and ankles. These injuries, the PJ said, “were consistent with a fall from a height.”

The man was found wearing a safety harness tied to his clothes. The cause of the incident requires further investigation.

The case has been initially classified as a case of dead body discovery. The cause of death will later be determined following a forensic examination.

After the accident, the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) issued an official statement, expressing “great concern” over the accident.

According to the document, the DSAL sent authorities to the construction site right after the incident for follow-up, and has banned the contractor from engaging in works over two meters from the ground.

In the release, the DSAL reminded all contractors of their workplace safety obligations and the need to formulate safety protocols for workers. They were also asked to ensure that staff comply with the relevant safety guidelines.

The DSAL authorities will conduct an in-depth investigation to identify the cause of death and offer compensation and other relevant assistance in this case.

“The bureau extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased,” the statement said.

This is not the first tragedy involving death at the Galaxy. In March 2020, a scaffolding collapsed at the construction site of Galaxy Macau Phase 3 killing three workers and injuring four more.

GEG pledges full cooperation with gov’t

In a statement issued last night, a Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) representative said that the company has “promptly and fully cooperated with government authorities to carry out rescue work and investigations and ensured that the related contractor will strictly abide by the guidelines issued by the Labour Affairs Bureau.”

The gaming operator also pledged to continue working with the contractor to provide assistance to the deceased worker’s family and handle any relevant compensation matters.

“With regards to the accident that happened this morning, we would like to express our sincere regrets, and extend our most heartfelt sympathies to the family members of the worker,” the representative wrote.

The group did not provide further information as the case is still under police investigation.