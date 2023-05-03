Construction workers’ wage records slight decrease

The average daily wage of construction workers decreased by 0.8% quarter-to-quarter to MOP792 in the first quarter of 2023. The average daily wage of local workers (MOP989) rose by 1.5%, while that of non-resident workers (MOP700) dropped by 3%, data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) showed. After discounting the effects of inflation, the real wage index of construction workers (96.7) in the first quarter grew by 0.5% quarter-to-quarter, with that of local construction workers (98.9) increasing by 0.7%.

