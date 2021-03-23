Consulate sets up new service to cater to Portuguese residing in HKSAR

The Portuguese Consulate General in Hong Kong launched a new remote service yesterday aiming to provide consulate services to the Portuguese community in Hong Kong.

This comes after it received complaints from the community in the neighboring region who faced problems in accessing basic consular services such as passport or citizen card renewals.

According to a statement it published on its social media page, the consulate noted, “This is a temporary solution to satisfy the most urgent needs and requests for renewal of passport and citizen card to national users resident in [Hong Kong], which will be in force until normal consular stays can be resumed by travelling employees of this Consulate General to the Honorary Consulate in Hong Kong, as soon as border restrictions between the two Special Administrative Regions are canceled.”

Earlier in January, Portuguese nationals in Hong Kong were excluded from casting their votes for the presidential elections as a result of border restrictions that have been imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic which disallowed the installation of polling stations in Hong Kong. LV