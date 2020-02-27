Consumer prices grew nearly 3% in January

The composite consumer price index (CPI) for January 2020 has increased by 2.98% year-on-year, up by 0.42 percentage points compared to that of December 2019.

Recent data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) showed that the increment was attributable to higher charges for eating out and package tours, rising rentals for dwellings as well as the higher prices of fresh pork and gasoline.

The price index of the transport sector surged 6.53% year-on-year, while that of recreation and culture grew at a similar rate of 6.49%. Meanwhile, the index of communication fell by 8.64% and clothing and footwear dropped 6.51%.

The composite CPI for January 2020 rose slightly by 0.57% in month-to-month terms.

The soaring charges for package tours and higher airfares during the Lunar New Year period as well as rising gasoline prices drove up the indexes of recreation and culture, as well as transport by 6.64% and 2.47% respectively.

For the 12 months ending January 2020, the average composite CPI increased by 2.75% from the previous period, with notable growth in the price indexes of education at 5.59%, transport at 4.99% and food and non-alcoholic beverages at exactly 4%.

The composite CPI reflects the impact of price changes on general households in Macau. LV