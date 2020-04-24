Consumer prices grow 2.47% in March, in faster rise than February

Consumer prices rose 2.47% in year-on-year terms in March 2020, according to information released by the Statistics and Census Service, showing that the rate of increase grew 0.14 percentage points from the growth in February (+2.33%)

The increment was attributable to higher prices of fresh pork and petroleum products, dearer charges for eating out and rising rentals for dwellings, according to the data release.

Among the various sections of goods and services, the price index for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 5.43%, while the index for education grew 5.14% in year-on-year terms.

At the same time, the index for clothing and footwear fell 4.43%, while the communications price index dropped 8.89%.

The Composite Consumer Price Index reflects the impact of price changes on the general households of Macau. It is used by many as a key indicator of inflation. LV