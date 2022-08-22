Consumer prices up 1.4% in July

Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicates that the Composite Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July was 103.95 points, an increase of 1.38% year-on-year. The increase was attributed to higher wages for domestic helpers, rising costs for eating out, as well as dearer prices for gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas. The rise was partially offset by lower rents, falling charges for telecommunications services and cheaper pork, DSEC noted. Among the various types of goods and services, price indices for household furnishings and services grew by 13.18% year-on-year and transport by 7.35%, while the index for communications decreased by 10.09%. Compared to June, the Composite CPI for July was 0.08% higher.

IFTM welcomes over 490 students for new academic year

The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) held a virtual student orientation for the 2022/2023 academic year Friday, welcoming a total of 494 new undergraduate and postgraduate students. In a statement, the institute pledged to “continue to innovate in pedagogy and help students better prepare themselves for opportunities and challenges brought by the new era of ‘Smart Technology + Tourism’” and also highlighted its dedication to the establishment of several training centres in Guangdong province, especially in neighboring Hengqin. The institute also offers full tuition-waiver scholarships to outstanding students as well as an array of other fellowships and scholarships.

71 local interns in Cooperation Zone

Young Macau residents on an internship program in Hengqin gained a deeper understanding of the Guangdong-Macau In-Depth Cooperation Zone’s strategic positioning, development achievements and future plans during on-site visits to livelihood support facilities, innovation and entrepreneurship carriers, and industrial parks. The Macau Youth Internship Program was started in May to create “more favorable conditions and broader space for the development of younger people.” Currently, 71 Macau trainees are undertaking internships in units of the Cooperation Zone Executive Committee, as well as at modern finance, artificial intelligence and information technology enterprises in Zhuhai and Hengqin.