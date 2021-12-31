Consumption plan ends today

The Electronic Consumption Benefits Plan (ECBP) ends today. The Macau SAR Government has appealed to residents to use their funds in a timely manner. Remaining balances unused within the outlined period will be returned to treasury coffers. After the usage period of the ECBP, the balance amount charged by residents will continue to be available. In addition, Macau Pass will convert the consumer card into a regular MP card for those who wish to continue using their card. Residents can check the details of the conversion service through the Macau Pass website.

Employment rate consistent this quarter

The overall and local unemployment rates for the period from September to November were 2.8% and 3.8%, both unchanged from the previous quarter. The underemployment rate dropped by 0.2% to 4.3%. The labor force living in Macau totaled 386,900 people, with the participation rate at 68.6%. This was mainly driven by a number of larger events held in November that required an increased workforce. Analyzed by industry, employment in real estate and business activities increased, while participation in restaurants and similar activities decreased.

PJ arrest serial upskirter, seize 1,300 photos

A resident was arrested last week for upskirting four female colleagues of a resort hotel in Cotai earlier this month, Judiciary Police (PJ) said at a press conference this week. The suspect, 41, surnamed Leong works as a chef in the property. The hotel’s security reported to the PJ last Sunday that during their random checks of the hotel’s CCTV footage, they discovered that a staffer was caught taking upskirts of a female colleague with his smartphone in the staff locker area. The security guards later also discovered from other footage that the man took upskirts of another three colleagues either in the hotel lift lobby or inside the lift earlier this month.