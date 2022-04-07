Contactless self declaration of individual income tax service caters to expats in Hengqin

With video link and mobile application, expats working in Hengqin, Guangdong’s Zhuhai city, now have a simple and seamless self declaration of individual income tax process that is entirely contactless and safe during the pandemic.

Antropova Anastasia is a dancer from Russia who works at Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in Hengqin. Because of the pandemic, she had resided in China over 183 days in 2021, which requires her to declare her individual income tax for the past year, according to Chinese law on taxation.

On March 30, after her identity was verified by staff from tax department of Hengqin via a video link, Antropova received her registration code which she needs to login the official individual income tax application for filing self declaration.

Normally, an expat holding a foreign passport has to go to the local tax service hall in person to obtain his/her registration code. Knowing that there are more than 300 foreign employees at Chimelong Ocean Kingdom, the tax department of Hengqin decided to conduct online verification after contacting with the theme park.

In addition to registration codes, these foreign taxpayers also received guidance in English on how to use the tax application and quick response to their individual needs and the problems they come across while self-declaring income tax.

With more Hong Kong and Macao residents and expats working in Hengqin, the tax department of Hengqin is optimizing its services to cater to taxpayers with all backgrounds. NewsGD