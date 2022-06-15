Contaminated infant formula not imported in Macau

The Pharmaceutical Administration (ISAF) has clarified that, following the inspection of the Abbott infant formula milk sold in Macau, they did not find any contamination of the product. The investigation came about after the U.S.’ Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) investigation into child deaths allegedly due to the consumption of contaminated milk. ISAF stated that, according to the investigation, the formula milk imported into Macau was from Ireland and Spain, and that the affected formula milk had not been sold in Macau. The ISAF said they would regularly check formula milk being sold in Macau.

Family workshop continues till end of year

The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) is hosting “Young Family Club – Children’s Fun Time,” which features themed activities for parents and children to experience together. From February to April, the bureau has already held a total of 12 workshops. The workshop is held every Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. till the end of the year, with the sessions held in Cantonese, Mandarin, English and Portuguese. Targeting children aged between 3 and 12, together with their parents, each session can accommodate 12 pairs.

CPCS visits China’s largest medicine manufacturer

The Standing Committee for the Coordination of Social Affairs (CPCS) recently visited a pharmaceutical plant located at Ilha Verde to learn about the development of the Chinese medicine industry in the city. The representatives of Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd (GPHL) introduced the factory systems, production lines, pharmaceutical process and the future development plans. Furthermore, the CPCS also visited the vocational training center of the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) at Ilha Verde. The center provides courses for Macau residents in electrical technology, enhancing their employability.