Content creation training attracts over 300 residents

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has attracted applications from 303 residents for the content creation training camp. As the number of applicants exceeded the quota of 50, electronic lots were cast at the MGTO yesterday. Acting director of MGTO, Cheng Wai Tong, and president of Macau Live Streaming Association, José Chan Rodrigues, conducted the draw.The “Incubation Plan for Macau’s KOL in Tourism” aims to encourage Macau residents and travel trade to leverage social networks to highlight Macau as a “wonderful destination with diverse travel experiences to offer.” The training camp will be held at the Macao Young Entrepreneur Incubation Centre on August 7, 8, 21 and 22.

123 students participate in Portuguese summer course

The 35th Portuguese Language Summer Course, organized by the University of Macau’s (UM) Department of Portuguese has attracted 123 students globally. Approximately 60% of the participants attended language courses at intermediate and advanced levels. This year’s course was held online and was taught by Portuguese professors, researchers, and authors of Portuguese textbooks and reference texts from Macau and overseas. The total class time of the course was 45 hours. Students also had the option of complementing their language course with 15 hours of teacher-supervised study.