Contractor punished for delay of Macau prison project

The Macau unit of Shanghai Construction Group, the contractor responsible for the phase-three project of the new prison near Ka Ho Village, is facing penalties after failing to deliver promised work on schedule, the Public Works Bureau has said. First expected to become operational by 2014, the prison project ran late because of Covid-19, among other factors, and the company was given until last month to finish phase-three but was unable to do so.

“Relevant punishment will be carried out against the contractor,” the authorities said in a government notice yesterday, without specifying the action that will be taken. Currently, the first and second phases of the compound were completed in 2016 and 2019 respectively, and the fourth one was begun in January. The complex is to be finished next year and will have a capacity of 2,700.