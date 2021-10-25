Cooperation Zone | CE pledges to ‘work closely’ with Guangdong

Chief Executive (CE) Ho Iat Seng presented four pieces of advice on the development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Operation Zone in Guangzhou during its first administrative committee meeting on Friday.

The meeting was co-hosted by Ho and Ma Xingrui, Governor of Guangdong Province. The two sides discussed the planning of the Cooperation Zone’s work, and approved a trial version of the rules for the workings of the administrative committee. While in Guangzhou, there was a ceremony to present appointment certificates to the secretaries-general of the administrative committee and leading officials of the executive committee.

The CE delivered a speech at the meeting, saying that the Macau government would work closely with the Guangdong government in order to advance the development of the Cooperation Zone.

In a bid to realize the goals outlined in the Master Plan of the Development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Ho called on the newly-inaugurated officials of the Cooperation Zone to work in line with the requirements outlined by President Xi Jinping.

Ma said the development of the Cooperation Zone was in a new phase of comprehensive and accelerated implementation, and that Macau and Guangdong would work responsibly and with a goal to roll out work for pivotal elements. These included: optimising management systems for the Cooperation Zone; stepping up efforts to attract large-scale enterprises and major projects to set up base in the Cooperation Zone; strengthening communication and coordination mechanisms externally and internally; and speeding up the implementation of major and innovative policies benefitting the Cooperation Zone. These would help develop the Cooperation Zone, while enriching the “One country, two systems” principle, supporting Macau’s economic diversification effort, and furthering the Macau SAR’s integration into overall national development. Staff reporter