Corporate Bits | MGM holds roadshow to promote occupational health, safety

In view of raising team member’s awareness on occupational health and safety, MGM organized the “Healthy Workplace Happy Life” activity this month, with the support of Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL), the Macao Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM) and the Women’s General Association of Macau.

Comprised of a series of activitiesincluding seminars, design competitions, fitness classes and roadshows, the activity aims to remind team members of work safety and personal wellness, with the theme of “Zero Work Injury, We All Have Responsibility.”

The DSALalsoset up various health check booths and a seminar on spine care, which was to provide tips on preventing and improving the issue of long-term work fatigue. On top of these, MGM also collaborated with Women’s General Association of Macau and FAOM to host fitness classes of “Shoulder Cervical Spine Physiotherapy Yoga” and “Qigong Ba Duan Jin Experience” respectively.

The two-week roadshow took place at the back-of-house areas of both MGM Macau and MGM Cotai.