Corporate Bits | Galaxy announces donation of 1 million masks to Macau, Zhuhai

Casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group has announced the donation of 1 million masks to the Macau SAR government, Zhuhai City government, and Hengqin New Area government in support of the coronavirus prevention efforts in the two cities.

Macau’s Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Ao Ieong U yesterday accepted the first batch of 250,000 masks on behalf of the Macau SAR government. The masks were presented by Eileen Lui, group director of human resources and administration, Richard Longhurst, director of operations of Galaxy Macau and Buddy Lam, senior vice president of public relations.

The casino operator additionally stated that another batch of 250,000 masks will be donated to the Macau SAR government within this week.

In a statement, Galaxy said that the donation “underlines [Galaxy’s] commitment to provide support to the prevention efforts in the local community and to work together with the community on fighting against the epidemic.”

To support the coronavirus prevention measures adopted by Macau, Galaxy earlier announced a MOP20 million donation to Hubei Province and a MOP5 million donation to the Macau community.

It also rolled out a subsidy scheme that targets young children by providing a one-off subsidy of MOP30,000 to over 30 local schools and a one-off subsidy of MOP2,000 to children registered at Macau’s 20 non-government subsidized nurseries.