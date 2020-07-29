Corporate Bits | Galaxy works with NGO to promote responsible gaming

Galaxy Entertainment Group is promoting the importance of responsible gaming by organizing various events and activities, the casino operator said yesterday in a statement.

In addition to hosting responsible gaming training events and workshops for company employees, Galaxy and Sheng Kung Hui (SKH) Macau Social Services Coordination Office recently co-organized a parent-child financial workshop to help employees and their family members develop financial literacy.

Themed “Family Fun: Money Management Workshop,” the workshop invited 30 employees and their family members to learn about financial management and the harms of gambling addiction.

Earlier, Galaxy donated MOP100,000 to the Bosco Youth Service Network in support of its launch of a new service for the community, working to support teens with gambling addictions.