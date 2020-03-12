Corporate Bits | GEG co-launches scheme to encourage home exercise among children

To encourage local children, especially those with special education needs, to exercise and maintain a healthy lifestyle amid the Covid-19 epidemic, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) has donated MOP100,000 to Sheng Kung Hui Macau Social Services Coordination Office (SKH).

The gaming operator also co-launched a home exercise equipment subsidy scheme that will support around 150 local families, including those with children with special education needs, in the set-up of a workout environment.

According to the gaming operator, the scheme supports families with needs to purchase indoor workout equipment such as yoga mats, stability balls, resistance bands, exercise bikes and wooden balance boards, with which children can do simple and safe workouts at home.

To demonstrate proper use of the equipment, GEG and SKH invited a professional fitness trainer from its volunteers to filming a set of tutorials that spread positivity through sports.

In addition, the scheme also provides game consoles and software for the families to borrow, allowing them to exercise in a fun way and enhance the interaction between family members.