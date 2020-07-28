Corporate Bits | GEG Launches U-LEAD Graduate Internship Program

To support the internship program that was recently organized by the Macau Labor Affairs Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group has launched a U-LEAD Graduate Internship Program (U-LEAD Program) that offers a three- month internship to fresh graduates referred by DSAL so that they can obtain a deeper understanding of integrated resort operations, further develop their professional skills, and obtain the work experiences needed for planning their future career pathways.

Recently, GEG held open days for the U-LEAD Program at Galaxy Macau, which attracted fresh graduates from various local universities and institutions.

During the open day, participants explored GEG’s career opportunities through the company’s introduction of its latest development projects, executive speeches, and the sharing of success stories by current employees.

GEG has been working closely with the local universities and institutions on supporting local talent development and helping local talents discover their career paths. Since the launch of the GEG Internship Program in 2008, GEG has provided comprehensive training and integrated resort internship experiences to more than 650 tertiary education-level students.