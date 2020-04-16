Corporate Bits | Grand Lapa, Grand Coloane launch special F&B offers

Grand Lapa, Macau and Grand Coloane Resort will run special offers at their properties to wrap up their mission to support the city’s fight against Covid-19. Grand Lapa will officially reopen on April 19 and Grand Coloane on April 18.

The special offer is named “Love Macau Like Us”, during which guests – holders of a Macau ID or non-resident worker permit – can enjoy a 50% discount on all menus at the hotels’ signature restaurants Café Bela Vista and Kwun Hoi Heen on April 19 and 20.

From April 21 to 30, with only MOP1, guests can purchase a Petit Cake of the day at Café Bela Vista in Grand Lapa, Macau or a dim sum basket at Kwun Hoi Heen at Grand Coloane Resort. There will also be a 33% discount when guests dine in at the two restaurants.

According to a statement, “both hotels believe that it is important to support Macau and its community wholeheartedly during this disrupting period.”

While both properties were used as medical observation sites, the hotels surprised guests with their “daily inspirational letters, trivial quizzes, handwritten notes and little gifts” such as ice-cream and egg tarts, or “Pasteis de Nata” in Portuguese, to brighten their guests’ days.

“The past two weeks have been a testament to our objective to provide a most comfortable stay and warm care to all guests spiritually,” said Mr. Rutger Verschuren, Area Vice President – Macau Operations, Artyzen Hospitality Group and General Manager – Grand Lapa Macau. “Combined, we have received over two hundred ‘thank you’ letters and drawings from our guests.”