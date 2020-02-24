Corporate Bits | Melco collaborates with community partners on relief efforts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment is donating MOP3 million to its long-term community partner, the Women’s General Association of Macau, for the purchase of surgical facemasks to help reduce the risk of infection.

The donation will also provide for an allowance scheme to help families impacted by the new strain of coronavirus, Covid-19, particularly single mothers and children with special needs.

The gaming operator is also assisting Macao Daily News with an online video promoting personal and public hygiene and wellness, the company announced in a statement.

The series, titled ‘Healthy Macao: Essential Tips for Combatting Illness,’ covers topical information on issues such as ways to identify symptoms of Covid-19.

Lawrence Ho, chairman and CEO of Melco, remarked, “Melco is fully committed to supporting the local community through these particularly difficult times.”

The gaming operator previously announced a donation of 5 million patacas to assist in establishing the “Special Aid Fund for Workers in Need,” in collaboration with the Macao Federation of Trade Unions.

Target beneficiaries of the fund include workers and self-employed people such as taxi drivers, coach drivers, and tour guides, as well as their families.