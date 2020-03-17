Corporate Bits | Melco offers one-year contract for unemployed construction workers

Melco Resorts & Entertainment, with support from Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) and the Macao Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM), has offered 100 job opportunities to unemployed local construction workers.

According to a statement, the gaming operator recently held a recruitment fair to hire local workers for its various construction projects. This comes following the negative effects of the Covid-19 outbreak on the construction industry.

Successful applicants will be offered a one-year employment contract, starting work this month, and on-the-job trainings to enhance technical skills for personal growth.

Melco pledged to work closely with DSAL and FAOM to support the Macau SAR Government’s efforts to sustain the local workforce.

Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco, said, “At this challenging and unprecedented time, we stand with the people and the Macau SAR Government in our fight against the impacts of the Covid-19 outbreak.”

“The current recruitment project looks to support the needs of the local community through the effective creation of job opportunities and the sense of togetherness,” he added.