Corporate Bits | MGM continues charity donations as part of relief measures

Dedicated to supporting local charity work in the midst of the Covid-19 epidemic, MGM has donated 45 temperature guns, along with hand sanitizers and other anti-epidemic supplies, to Macau Tung Sin Tong Charitable Society.

According to a statement issued by the gaming operator, the donation was in addition to supporting their annual fundraising, which has accumulated a total of MOP5.4 million in donations in the past 12 consecutive years.

This donation of supplies is intended to strengthen the anti-epidemic measures for daycare centers, primary and secondary schools as well as the society’s elderly activity centers when their services resume.

José Chui, president of the Board of Directors of Tung Sin Tong, said, “We are really thankful for MGM’s prompt support. This series of anti-epidemic supplies offers us more comprehensive protection and allows us to provide services to our citizens as usual.”

Earlier, MGM donated hand sanitizers to the disabled community and drug rehabilitation organizations to aid in enhancing their anti-epidemic preparedness for reopening. Beneficiaries included Concordia School for Special Education, Macau Association for the Mentally Handicapped, Macau Association of Support for the Disabled, and Association of Rehabilitation of Drug Abusers of Macao.