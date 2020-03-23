Corporate Bits | MGM Cotai awarded energy management certification

MGM Cotai has recently attained the ISO 50001:2018 certification for effective energy management systems, making the company’s two properties ISO 50001 certified, the gaming operator announced in a statement. MGM Macau received the first ISO 50001 certification in 2016.

With the goal of reducing its annual total normalized energy consumption against the baseline by 13% by 2025, MGM Cotai had a normalized energy saving of 4.7% in 2019 compared to 2018.

ISO 50001 is the international standard for energy management systems created by the International Organization for Standardization, which is considered the ideal energy management standard across the world.

Grant Bowie, CEO and executive director of MGM China Holdings Limited, said, “MGM believes an environmentally-responsible business is always a better business, and we also recognize the importance of ensuring the long-term sustainable development in the Macau community.”

“While our Facility Management team strives to reduce energy consumption of our properties with intelligent solutions, this achievement is also the result of all of our team members who contribute by making small green changes one at a time,” he added.

Last year, MGM Cotai obtained the ISO14001:2015 Environmental Management System Certification through proactive environmental management and by adhering to the international standard.