Corporate Bits | MGM organizes cultural programs to mark Historic Center anniversary

In celebration of the 15th anniversary of the addition of the Historic Center of Macau to the UNESCO World Heritage List, MGM China has launched a series of programs taking place from this July to cultivate its employees’ historical and cultural knowledge.

The multi-pronged series features a seminar co-organized with the Macao Polytechnic Institute, guided tours of the Historic Center supported by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and a practical e-learning course, attracting a total of nearly 300 employees.

MGM hopes that its team members will become better acquainted with Macau’s history, so that they can guide visitors from around the world to take in its heritage. The initiative will also help MGM better relate the stories of Macau and promote cultural tourism.