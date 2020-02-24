Corporate Bits | MGM to launch cleaning program for SMEs to kickstart business

Casino operator MGM China is launching a new program to engage a local small or medium-sized business (SME) cleaning company to carry out cleaning and sterilizing work for other SMEs in the city. The program is designed to create a clean environment for a fresh start, which will help SMEs to get their business back on track once the coronavirus situation eases.

The company will help clean the shops, offices, warehouses and even business vehicles of 120 local SMEs in the next two months. In addition, hand sanitizers and wipes will be distributed to them, which will come in handy for their staff’s good personal hygiene.

According to MGM, as the coronavirus epidemic has also raised concern over the hygiene of public areas, it is important for all businesses to maintain a high standard of hygiene in order to restore the confidence of customers and employees.

The move comes after MGM earlier responded to the government’s call to waive retail rents, announcing a 15-day rent-free period for its retail tenants. This rent-free period has subsequently been extended, with MGM advancing its support for SME retail tenants “for as long as necessary.”

“SMEs are the backbone of our economy,” said Grant Bowie, chief executive officer and executive director of MGM China.

“MGM has been particularly keeping a close eye on their operating situation, so that we can provide them with the most appropriate and sufficient support. As we can see, the economy will not pick up so soon, therefore we are ready to continue with our effort in launching initiatives to help them recover from the epidemic in the long run.”