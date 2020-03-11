Corporate Bits | Sands Cares Ambassadors distribute donation of anti-virus products



Sands Cares Ambassadors recently helped to deliver 4,800 bottles of hand sanitizer, 30,000 pairs of medical gloves and 2,000 shower caps donated by Sands China to local community organizations, as part of the company’s novel coronavirus relief efforts.

On March 2, the volunteers helped drop off 10,000 pairs of medical gloves and 1,000 shower caps at the Ka Ho Elderly Care Centre, to address the material shortage of supplies the nurses require for taking daily care of nearly 180 elderly people at the center. And on March 3, they took 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer each to the Rehabilitation Centre for the Blind, the Macau Deaf Association, and the Macau Autism Association. More than 1,200 members and their families will benefit from the supplies donated during the two-day activity.

Then on March 11, the Sands Cares Ambassadors helped deliver 1,800 bottles of hand sanitizer, 20,000 pairs of medical gloves, and 1,000 shower caps for distribution among four local NGOs Some of the supplies will go directly to the organizations’ service users, most of whom are low-income or have special needs. The rest will address the NGOs’ operational needs, as they prepare to reopen and resume their services.

Sands China’s donation is part of the company’s pledge to donate MOP5 million toward Macau’s Covid-19 relief effort.